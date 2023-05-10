LOS ANGELES — Inside the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Afro City Marketplace is giving local Black merchants an opportunity to sell their products daily at the shopping mall.
It is a collective of Black-owned businesses all under one roof for economic development. Afro City Marketplace helps recycle Black dollars while also giving small businesses a home.
Afro City Marketplace gives opportunity to Black businesses
PUBLISHED 10:04 AM PDT May 10, 2023
