Two Starbucks locations in Ithaca are closing.

The locations at Ithaca Meadows and Ithaca on the Commons will be permanently shuttered at the end of the month, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

This marks the end of the coffee giant in the city, as the other former location on College Avenue closed in June 2022.

The company claims these decisions are financially based and not an example of union busting. All three Starbucks locations voted in April 2022 to unionize, following a movement that started in Buffalo and has since spread to other parts of the country.

Workers from these stores were a part of the union Workers United.