IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Danny Guilfoyl’s record collection started when he was a child with some of his father’s 78s.

“Jane Mansfield, Julie London. That’s just a whole section of female artists,” said Guilfoyl, who is also a former longtime radio DJ known as DJ Danny. “He collected, I would say if you put a category on it, rhythm and blues records and some jazz records."

Now he has around 75,000, after losing a few from a recent flood that left some records damaged

“And when I tell you it was pouring when you came down here. And it was just, ugh," Guilfoyl said.

But it hasn’t put a damper on his love for harmony and rock and roll.

“I always liked rock 'n' roll. Not as much as group harmony, but rock 'n' roll. And so that’s how I really got going and I never stopped. And it just continued right on through and then it became my profession,” Guilfoyl said.

He’s been in the radio business his whole life, merging his love for music with his career and giving him a passion for record collecting long before vinyl sales went on the rise.

“I used to have a 150,000 but I’ve gotten rid of a lot of things," Guilfoyl said.

A difference that for some, may be hard to tell.

According to Billboard, vinyl sales outsold CDs for the second year in a row in 2022, sparking new collectors in younger generations.

“That’s another rare poster,” he said pointing at a large cardboard poster of Elvis Presley.

And the rise in popularity comes from something beyond his comprehension.

“The records have come back I think, vinyl, because the technology once again keeps improving to the point where I don’t even understand it anymore,” he said.

But he’s happy the love for vinyl lives on.

“I’m loving the fact that kids are searching out record players to buy as a hobby, because that’s what it was for me, a hobby that grew into just a love of music and a career on the radio so for me it's a fantasy my whole career has been nothing but fun,” Guilfoyl said.