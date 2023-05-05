With 145 Rite Aid stores already closing across the country last year, three more will shut their doors in Western New York.
The locations on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls and two in Buffalo, one on Broadway Street and the other on West Ferry Street, will cease operations.
Company officials say the decision was made based on store performance, business conditions and current lease deals.
The company released this statement this week:
The closing dates of the three stores are as follows:
- 291 W. Ferry St. in Buffalo – last date of business: 5/11/23
- 1625 Broadway St. in Buffalo – last date of business: 5/8/23
- 1717 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls – last date of business: 5/4/23