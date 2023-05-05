With 145 Rite Aid stores already closing across the country last year, three more will shut their doors in Western New York.

The locations on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls and two in Buffalo, one on Broadway Street and the other on West Ferry Street, will cease operations.

Company officials say the decision was made based on store performance, business conditions and current lease deals. 

The company released this statement this week:

"Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."

The closing dates of the three stores are as follows:

  • 291 W. Ferry St. in Buffalo – last date of business: 5/11/23 
  • 1625 Broadway St. in Buffalo – last date of business: 5/8/23 
  • 1717 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls – last date of business: 5/4/23