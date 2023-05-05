LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion Friday seeking a report on the workplace conditions of catering employees who provide in-flight airline meals at the Los Angeles International Airport following allegations of unfair labor practice and wage theft.

The motion, co-presented by council members Tim McOsker and Traci Park, requests the city's Bureau of Contract Administration, which enforces the Living Wage Ordinance, to report back on any enforcement actions taken to Flying Food Group — the company being accused — and any pending enforcement actions.

"Our airline catering workers go above and beyond to make sure that visitors feel welcome and comfortable in Los Angeles, but haven't been given the respect from their own employer to feel welcome or comfortable at their workplace," said McOsker in a statement. "Our city's laws are very clear bout what our workforce should be paid and if a major company like Flying Food Group is ignoring this, the city should right the wrong and step in to protect workers."

Throughout the month of April, employees of Flying Food Group addressed the City Council during public comment describing unfair labor practices, wage theft and fear of losing health benefits, which ultimately led to them executing a strike. Unite Here Local 11, the workers' union representing the catering employees, told the LA Daily News that Flying Food Group is supposed to contribute $5.77 an hour toward workers' health care coverage, but the company opted to provide its own coverage with a contribution of $4.50 an hour.

The union also filed a report to the state Labor Commissioner's Office alleging that the company violated the state's return-to-work law, Senate Bill 93, by hiring new employees instead of recalling more senior members of the workforce that were laid off due to COVID-19.

"It is essential that we uphold and enforce labor requirements intended to protect the rights and well-being of our workforce," said Park in a statement.

Los Angeles World Airport contract workers are supposed to earn $18.04 an hour, the minimum wage, including health benefits, as set by the city's Living Wage Ordinance. Employees without health benefits should earn a base wage of $23.81 per hour, according to the motion.

The motion will head to City Council's Economic and Community Development Committee for further consideration.