ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ada Briceño nearly tears up as she recounts her members' experiences trying to make it financially during the pandemic.

As the co-president of Unite Here Local 11, the union representing hotel workers across Southern California, Briceño said many of the union's members couldn't keep up with rent increases, inflation and high cost of living in one of the most expensive areas in the United States.

What You Need To Know Unite Here Local 11 kicked off a campaign initiative seeking better pay and worker protections for hotel room attendants and event center workers this week



The union is looking to have room attendants' wages increase to $25 an hour and for hoteliers to provide panic buttons



The Anaheim City Council will weigh in on the initiative on May 16



If passed, the city would join Los Angeles, Irvine and Long Beach, among others in increasing wages and providing better protections for hotel workers

Many of their 32,000 members, she said, are commuting long distances to and from work, couch-surfing or living in crowded apartments. In some dire cases, a few are living inside their cars.

"A lot of people in our industry can't make ends meet," Briceño told Spectrum News on Thursday. "Many work two or even three jobs to pay their mortgage or rent and food."

Yet, she claims the hotel owners, who employ the union's members, are experiencing record profits and a post-pandemic surge of pent-up demand. Many hotels, she said, need to hire more staff but have yet to do so, putting a strain on those who are working.

"We need room attendants to be compensated for the extra work they are doing," she said.

With the pandemic over and tourism rebounding, hotel and event center workers in Anaheim are looking to the City Council to bring long-standing issues of pay inequality and worker safety prevalent in the industry to the forefront. The hotel workers in Anaheim look to join their counterparts in Irvine, Long Beach and Los Angeles, which have passed similar worker improvements, protections and wage hikes.

"Our workers need relief now," she said.

For the past couple months, the union began gathering signatures for an initiative requiring Anaheim hotels and spaces that book conferences and events to pay a $25 hourly wage that increases annually to reflect inflation and better worker safety.

In March, the union submitted more than 26,000 signatures for the so-called "Hotel Housekeeper Bill of Rights." After the city and Orange County Registrar's Office certified the 16,842 needed signatures, the initiative heads to the Anaheim City Council.

The City Council will decide on May 16 whether to adopt the initiative and make it into a city ordinance, let voters decide in a 2024 election or instruct city staff to study its fiscal impact.

The initiative would impact all 152 hotels and motels in the city and event centers such as Honda Center, Angel Stadium and the Anaheim Convention Center.

"Hospitality workers who make beds, cook meals, serve coffee, wash dishes and cater to the thousands of guests who travel to Anaheim's tourist attractions, deserve to be able to afford to live in the city they work," union officials said in a news release. "Anaheim now has the opportunity to set an example for a successful major tourist city in Orange County."

Visit Anaheim's CEO and President Jay Burress said the city needs to look into the economic impact of raising wages. Visit Anaheim is the city's tourism bureau and runs the convention center.

"While our organization doesn’t have a position on the initiative, the safety of our industry’s workforce is always paramount to us," said Burress in a statement to Spectrum News. "Visit Anaheim does have some concerns though about the potential economic impact this initiative could have, especially as our destination is still recovering from the pandemic, so we are in support of the city of Anaheim conducting an economic study on the impact this initiative could have to better understand potential implications."

California Hotel and Lodging Association spokesperson Pete Hillan said if the union's initiative passes, it could have dire consequences for many mom-and-pop and small-business hotels and motels. It also could disincentivize hotel investors to invest in the city.

"When people think of hotels, many think of the JW Marriott's or the big companies but in reality, many of these hotels are owned by mom-and-pops and small operators," said Hillan to Spectrum News. "A $25 minimum wage is a [significant] increase. No hotel let alone any business can take on that sudden price increase."

The union and its supporters kicked off their campaign Wednesday in front of the Anaheim Hilton next to the Convention Center.

Briceño said along with the pay raise, the initiative would require hoteliers to protect their workers better.

Hoteliers must provide a personal security device like a panic button, have a security guard assigned to receive calls from the device, have signage installed to warn guests not to exhibit threatening behavior, and host annual safety training.

Also, hoteliers cannot require a room attendant or workers to work more than 10 hours and eliminate "burdensome room cleaning quotas."

Briceño said many hotels eliminated daily room cleaning during the pandemic, meaning rooms are cleaned every other day or three days or so.

"That's three or four days' worth of mess and soap scum in the sinks and bathtubs," she said. "Rooms are taking longer to clean. They are picking up three to five wet towels on the floor. The work is much heavier than it used to be."

The initiative is part of a larger trend of cities deciding on hotel worker pay hikes and safety measures.

Last November, Irvine became the first city in Orange County to pass protection from sexual harassment and other worker improvements for hotel workers.

Irvine joined other cities such as Long Beach, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Glendale and West Hollywood to pass similar protections and some wage increases for hotel workers. In 2022, voters in Laguna Beach overwhelmingly voted against a similar measure and an $18 minimum wage increase for the beach city's hotels.