LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jenny Craig Inc. is closing its hundreds of weight-loss centers in the United States and Canada this week, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The Carlsbad-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, which said employees were notified by email late Tuesday that the locations were closing due to the company’s failure to secure funding.

The email reportedly said corporate and salaried field employees’ last day would be Friday, and hourly center employees’ last day working was Tuesday.

Last week, executives at the Carlsbad office were told that the company would be closing the office June 24 and would transition to an e-commerce model, according to the report. It was not immediately clear if those plans were still in place.

Craig, 90, opened the first Jenny Craig weight loss center with her late husband Sid in Australia in 1983. Their first U.S. center opened two years later.

The company operated weight-loss centers in Anaheim Hills, Brea, Burbank, Culver City, Fountain Valley, Glendale, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Lakewood, Mission Viejo, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, Studio City, Tustin and West Hollywood.