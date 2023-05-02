EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Santa Monica comes alive during beach season, which is fast approaching.

The coastal city's shoreline attractions now include a new restaurant from Pacific Coast Hospitality Group, the team behind the Canary nightclub in downtown Santa Monica and several restaurants across Europe.

PCH Group's newest Mediterranean fusion restaurant is called "Mon Ami." It officially opens this week, with dinner reservations starting Friday.

Taking over the old 41 Ocean lounge space in Santa Monica and positioned inside the courtyard off Ocean Avenue, Mon Ami's Mediterranean experience will also emphasize a variety of culinary dishes, spices and spirits.

Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Morocco are just a few of the countries that have inspired the new restaurant's menu. And as PCH Group spokesperson Nas Negahban will tell you, much of Mon Ami's food is also curated and selected from the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

"Our goal for Mon Ami is to have everyone feel like they've escaped to a place off the coast of the sea with its aesthetics, music, cocktails and memorable menu," said Negahban in a statement. "We have worked extensively to perfect a unique experience for our newest venture into the restaurant space. If you go anywhere else in the world, including other cities in the U.S., the epicenter for the best restaurants and nightlife are by the ocean."

Mon Ami's menu highlights and signature dishes include:

Calabrian chili prawns

Prosciutto-wrapped tomatoes

Lobster alla Catalana pasta

Cauliflower shawarma

Mediterranean branzino

Loukoumades (Greek donuts with a honey drizzle, served with a Cardamon Chantilly cream)

The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor patio seating. It will be open daily for dinner hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays, starting at 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday evenings will turn into nightlife lounge vibes following dinner hours, with a limited late-night bites menu. Brunch will launch this summer. For more information on Mon Ami and to make reservations, visit here.