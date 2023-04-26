LOS ANGELES — The pandemic came with new challenges for restaurant owners like Nikki Ware. Despite having to adjust her business plan to survive, she and her employees kept the doors open at Nikki’s Kitchen in Yorba Linda.

“You know, one day it’s taking an order at the counter and the next it was taking the order, packaging it to go and running it to the person’s car,” Ware said.

During the pandemic she applied and received a $3,000 grant, according to the California Restaurant Foundation, the nonprofit who created the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund grants to help restaurants get through that time. This year, 360 restaurants across the state could cash in on $5,000 grants. Ware said she used her funds as a special thank you to her employees.

“To actually have that money that was specifically set aside to give to our employees, it was such a huge benefit,” Ware said.

The fund is in its third consecutive year and raised $2.1 million through donations from California’s energy companies, Alycia Harshfield, the executive director with the California Restaurant Foundation said. Restaurant owners have until May 7 to apply.

“We are awarding the grants to restaurants who have up to five units or locations under $3 million in annual revenue and have been open for at least a year.”

Grant funds can go toward retention bonuses, kitchen equipment, tech upgrades and more, she said.

“They employ a lot of people in our communities and in our neighborhoods so we want to continue to make sure they can be open and thrive,” Harshfield said.

If given the opportunity again, Ware said she’d use it to reward her employees.

“It’s a nice thing to see, that an organization is focusing on the restaurant industry, because we are coming off of very hard times.”