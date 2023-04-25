Will New York state's largest landfill remain open beyond its scheduled closing date?

Seneca Meadows could remain in operation if Texas-based Waste Connections gets an extension. It wants to keep running the Seneca Falls landfill through 2040. Its operators want to build a pipeline to produce renewable natural gas from the facility.

Some local leaders and activists rallied over the weekend to call on the governor to close the 300-foot-high landfill. They believe it violates the state's new clean air legislation.

A town law calls for the landfill to close in two years. However, those who want it to shut down are concerned a newly-comprised town board of members backed by the landfill company could lead to a new life for Seneca Meadows.

"The climate law says that it's going to reduce the burden on disadvantaged communities, which Seneca Falls is recognized as because of the landfill," said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian. "This landfill runs antithetical to all those things we hold so dear."

Waste Connections environmental advocates are also calling for New York to approve comprehensive zero-waste legislation in the next state budget that would end the need for landfills.