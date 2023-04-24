BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's no small undertaking to commit fully to an entrepreneurial venture.

"L.A.S.T. Call Laundry Services is a wash-and-fold mobile laundry business. We pick up and we deliver laundry. We do laundry for daycares, mobile detail shops, Airbnbs," said founder and CEO LaTasha Bulluck.

Some days she's busy picking up, dropping off and taking care of laundry primarily in her dual machine setup in her basement. On most days, the heavy lifting is a family affair.

"My son does most of the laundry of pickups and drop-offs and my daughters, they usually help with folding," said Bulluck.

It's a recipe for family success after LaTasha went all in on this venture. Being laid off three times by her former employer, she found her support in friends and family.

"It's very important to have people in your corner to start a business because sometimes you know you do second guess yourself and you think like 'huh, am I really?' " she asked. " 'Am I really supposed to be doing this?' "

But the give and take pays off as local businesses network and grow, partnerships and official businesses becoming part of the plan.

"I want my business to boom like theirs, so I'm working just as hard because I see what they're doing," she said.

More than three years in, the CEO and her employees are still working on refining the business.

"This has definitely been a learning journey. You're the marketer, you're the accountant," said Bulluck. "You're everything on things and behind the scenes."

Being a proud mother, business owner and hardworking woman of color, LaTasha understands that everything is earned.

"Last night, I was just crying but it was happy," she said. "It was happy tears because it's like, I'm really doing this."

It's certainly not lost on her kids.

"[My daughter], she loves lip gloss so she'd be like, 'Mom, mommy, what about what if I made my own lip gloss or something?' I'd be like, 'Oh yes,' she exclaimed before talking about her son. "Having him seeing me do this and doing and making my own schedule is definitely motivating him to go into business for himself."

The washers and dryers never stop, and not too long between loads, LaTasha is back on the road setting the example for her kids.

"I wanted them to see why whatever you want to do, or put your mind to, you can do it," Bulluck said.