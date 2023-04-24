OXNARD, Calif. — Getting the message out to farmworkers — that’s what activists and state officials are attempting to achieve with a three-day caravan through Oxnard’s farms, says California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower.

“California has been a leader for decades for establishing the best protections,” she said. “However, we have a problem in that the populations we are trying to protect don’t understand their rights.”

So multiple times a year, officials, reporters and supporters descend upon a rural California town and, with the help of a local community group, drive out to explain to fieldworkers their rights. The caravan is part of the Department of Industrial Relations’ Reaching Every Californian Campaign.

“Three years ago, we initiated this strategy of doing labor caravans in the agricultural fields because we were faced with the challenge that in the height of the pandemic claims went down,” says García-Brower. “And we know that when employment is more vulnerable, employment goes underground.”

From the side of the road, and with a microphone and speaker in hand, García-Brower tells the workers they have a right to get minimum wage, paid sick leave, overtime and retaliation protection.

“All workers have rights in California,” she says. “If you are undocumented and your employer is using that to keep you intimidated, to retaliate against you, to rob your wages, that is against the law.”

Around 75% of California farmworkers are undocumented, according to the UC Merced Community and Labor Center. That can make them vulnerable, as can the fact that quite a few of those fieldworkers don’t speak Spanish, but Indigenous languages.

In addition to the verbal outreach, Cal/OSHA officials paper workers’ cars in anticipation of the coming summer.

“They have a right to have water, shade, training,” says Cal/Osha representative Lourdes Cruz. “That is really important, to have an emergency plan in case someone gets sick or something like that.”

Nationwide, 589 agricultural workers were fatally injured on the job in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For García-Brower, whose grandfather was a farmworker, this outreach humanizes them.

“I hope that that resonates with them,” she said. “And they hear me say that as human beings, they matter. And that’s one of the main messages we want to take.”