SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s not hard to find the color purple in downtown Sacramento as the city rides the success of the Kings.

Recent self-confessed King’s fanatic Christyna McCullough said it’s hard for anyone not to get swept up in the success, but said the team means so much more to her, as a big reason she was lured away from San Diego a few years ago.

“The King’s, I mean I went to my very first game, it was actually Dwayne Wades last game was my first King’s game, and I just fell in love with the heart of the city and moved up here,” McCullough said.

The team, also known as the beam team, thanks to a huge purple light beam turned on when the team wins, breaks the longest play-offs drought in NBA history — a 16-year drought. A record not lost on lifelong fan Chris Chavez.

“We’re probably the only team in California that hasn’t done much in the playoffs, so it’s been tough, you know, kind of wild,” Chavez said.

The wins and success are also a boon for local businesses that are still recovering from the COVID years and a workforce that has not entirely returned to the downtown area.

Scott Prenez, who co-owns MoJo’s Local Tap & Kitchen several blocks away from the King’s arena, said they sold out of many of their beers on the night of the first playoff game.

“It was a sea of purple, quite a few people here. In fact, standing room only in our bar, as I know in many bars around town,” Prenez said.

The bar going all in, creating a purple beam larger and cider.

“If you saw my keg room, it’s stacked full of light the beam,” Prenez said. “At $5 it’s a special, so I think people like that, but at the same time just the fact that it says light the beam, people have enjoyed that idea.”

City officials said the national television exposure the team is receiving, and subsequently the city, is invaluable.

With the exposure and long drought comes pressure. McCullough said for her she believes the team can go all the way but said first they must concentrate on the reigning champions, the Warriors.

“I’m kind of a little worried,” she said. “I’m really excited, but mostly worried.”

Whatever the outcome, McCullough said what the beam team has done for everyone in the community cannot be measured in medals or trophies.