HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — An event called SurfSCAPE will be held Saturday and Sunday in Huntington Beach.

The Surf Industry Members Association says SurfSCAPE is an immersive consumer experience that will feature surf and outdoor brands. Surfboard shapers will also be at the event, including some who will be shaping live during the two-day event. That includes Donald Brink of Brink Surf.

Brink says he loves to make things with his hands. He hand-shapes and hand-paints his surfboards out of his shop in Capistrano Beach. He says his boards are all about joy, and his motto is "chase the smiles."

SIMA executive director Vipe Desai says there will be wetsuit and surfboard demos, talks about sustainability and environmentalism, music, art, food and all things surf culture.

"This is not just for surf industry people," said Desai. "This is about bringing in the public into it, the fans, giving them an experience to look under the hood of how the surf industry works."