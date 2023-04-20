As legal cannabis dispensaries slowly open across the state, the challenges in competing with those selling illegally is already impacting business, a local owner says.

Illegal shops have forced a bipartisan call by state officials for stricter punishment of so-called “sticker shops,” which are often selling the drug through what officials say is a loophole where customers buy innocuous products and receive the item and cannabis.

For legal shop operators like Damien Cornwell, who opened his doors at Just Breathe just two months ago, the sticker shops are negatively impacting business, which he says is otherwise going well.

With products ranging from marijuana flowers to pre-rolls and edibles, the Binghamton shop is attracting customers from all over the state, he says.

“I never thought this would be the case, but we almost became a border town because in the absence of other stores, people came from all over to come to Binghamton,” said Cornwell. “And I guess it was kind of an unintended surprise. We thought when we opened up, we would just be one of many. [It] ended up we were being we were one of only one.”

Cornwell though, says while business has been going well, he, like many other legal dispensaries in New York, have been hampered by the illicit market.

According to Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York Office of Cannabis Management, millions of dollars of adult-use cannabis have been seized from shops across the state selling it illegally.

"We pushed to end prohibition because we thought legalization would be a better way to operate,” said Alexander. “But that requires responsible business operators. We have that. We’re bringing those folks online, but we have to get rid of those folks that are operating in an irresponsible way.”

"The threat of the illicit market doesn't just affect me, but it affects all the cultivators in the state and the fact that they are not selling their products to enough stores," Cornwell said. "On top of that, we can't sell as much because there are many, many people that still buy from illicit stores."

In the Southern Tier, Johnson City Police recently shut down a store for an alleged gifting scheme, where marijuana was illegally given out in exchange for the purchase of another product, often times something as simple as a sticker.

These sticker shops are now popping up all over the state, taking business away from business owners like Cornwell.

But the financial impact isn't the only concern for state officials.

"They're definitely also selling products that are attracted to minors. They’re selling products to minors. Both of which are very concerning, against the penal law, against the cannabis law and things that we just can't stand here in New York,” said Alexander.

Those selling the product illegally are often charged with unlawful possession, which now carries a $100 fine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is now calling for stricter penalties for those selling illegally. Violations could lead to fines up to $200,000.

For Cornwell, it’s all about holding everyone to the same standard.

"If I was a restaurant, could I sell 10-day-old meat? Absolutely not. That's not personal. That's just common sense. And that's just the law of the land,” he said. “And can I sell something that's not inspected or doesn't have a stamp of approval? Absolutely not. So why would this be any different.”