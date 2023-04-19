AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — One company is turning millions of pounds of old vinyl billboards into all kinds of products, from bags to pencil pouches.

Rareform in Agoura Hills is run by two brothers who wanted to offer a product with a story. Alec Avedissian said that while living in El Salvador, “I saw my friends were using the billboards as roofing. And I was amazed at the ingenuity my friends had to use something that would … otherwise go to the landfill.”

He came back to the states inspired to start a company doing something similar. He recruited his brother, Aric. Together they started Rareform, creating bags of all kinds from duffels, sling bags, to pouches from old billboards. Their first product was a surfboard bag.

Every year the brothers said they repurpose millions of pounds of vinyl billboards from all over the country provided by companies, including Outfront. Outfront said about 90% of its old billboards go to Rareform.