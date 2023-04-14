DUARTE, Calif. — Duarte’s new luxury apartment has broken ground as the city pushes for transit-oriented developments around the City of Hope Metro L station.

Irvine-based construction and developers R.D. Olson and MBK recently began construction on Solana at Duarte, a 292-unit five-story luxury apartment on 3.43 acres on Fasana Road near the city’s Metro Gold line station and the City of Hope Hospital campus.

R.D. Olson officials said the units, ranging in size from studio to four-bedroom apartments, will wrap around an eight-story concrete parking structure.

R.D. officials told Spectrum News the project expects to be complete by May 2025.

“The city of Duarte is an up-and-coming area and perfectly situated for these new homes,” R.D. Olson President Bill Wilhelm said. “Our experience working in Duarte was amazing. The mayor, city planners, and building department were supportive and made the work seamless.”

The apartment project comes as Duarte pushed forward with its Duarte Station Specific Plan and cities statewide build more housing around public transit lines to meet housing needs and green initiatives.

Los Angeles passed Measure JJJ in 2016, creating a framework to incentivize developers that build affordable housing around a public transit line.

Initially adopted in 2013 and amended in 2019, Duarte city officials said their plan allows for the adaptive reuse of existing buildings and other residential uses and focuses on open space and promenade-style plazas.

“The vision for the Duarte Station Area is to create a vibrant, mixed-use transit village with residential uses, office space, hospitality, and urban green space,” city staff said in the report.

The project is situated about 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles and is easily accessible via the nearby Metro Gold Line or 210 freeway.

Solana is the second transit development for R.D. Olson and MBK in Duarte.

The duo recently completed Esperanza, a 344-unit luxury apartment, in December.

Solana, R.D. Olson officials said would feature units with dual masters and kitchenettes on the second floor, an indoor pet spa, co-working and private offices and conference rooms, a cafe, fitness center, clubroom, pool, ping pong tables and three-outdoor courtyards.