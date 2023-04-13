After years of court battles and fleeing tenants, a new chapter is one step closer to beginning for what was the ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said a formal contract is officially in place with OHB Redevelopment LLC.

This will allow for the redevelopment of the former mall site to move forward.

The contract calls for Onondaga County to be paid $8 million for the site. Last July, it was announced the redeveloped site will be called District East. The goal is to turn the property into five districts, which include residential housing, entertainment, restaurants and hospitality, retail and office space

During construction, the project will support approximately 950 construction jobs.

Once complete, District East is expected to bring 1,500 on-site jobs and drive nearly $12 million in sales tax revenue for the county and state.