The grand opening of Whole Foods on Wednesday is as anticipated and challenged as that of any business around Rochester and the Finger Lakes in recent years.

It's expected to alter the landscape of the local supermarket scene and the traffic along one of the region's busiest commercial corridors. The first Whole Foods in the area is opening in Brighton, just down the street on Monroe Avenue from Wegman's lead location.

During this seven-year saga, opponents spent most of that time tying up the project with 32 legal challenges. Wegmans backed most of those efforts through a citizen group that made the case that the development would impede a nearby recreational trail.

A trial that heard the cases ruled in favor of letting Whole Foods open. That decision is currently under appeal.

The latest attempt to delay the store in the courts was rejected by an appellate court judge on Tuesday. The ruling was in favor of the town of Brighton and Daniele Family Companies, which developed the Whole Foods project and the plaza where it will operate. Their lawyers argued it would cost the developer $100,000 a month if the courts shut down the site.

Whole Foods, which is based in Austin, Texas, currently has New York stores in Buffalo and Albany.

The New Whole Foods in Brighton opened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.