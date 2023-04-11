Rochester Gas & Electric customers can learn more about the company's plans to install smart meters during an event happening Tuesday evening.

The utility will be instructing homeowners and businesses about the devices. The new meters are being implemented in response to billing conflicts that RG&E customers have reported over the last year.

The state Department of Public Service opened an investigation into alleged billing errors in December.

RG&E responded by saying it has "already made significant progress in reducing customer issues by hiring new billing specialists and streamlining our billing processes."

The company is hosting the open house from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Greece Town Hall. Smart meters are due to be installed for RG&E customers over the next two years.