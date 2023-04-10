SANTA MONICA, Calif. — One of Southern California’s top-rated public radio stations will no longer share content on Twitter. Santa Monica-based National Public Radio affiliate KCRW made the decision following the social media platform’s announcement last week to label NPR’s main Twitter account as “U.S. state-affiliated media.”

What You Need To Know KCRW stopped using Twitter on Friday



In early April, Twitter said it would label all tweets from @NPR as "U.S. state-affiliated media"



KCRW said the use of the label is "an attack on independent journalism, the very principle that defines public media"



@NPR has also stopped using Twitter

In a statement on the public radio station’s website, KCRW said the term had previously been applied to propaganda outlets in countries lacking a free press. The station considers the attachment of the label to the NPR account “an attack on independent journalism, the very principle that defines public media.”

The last tweet from KCRW’s account, which has 485,400 followers, was April 7. While KCRW will no longer post content to Twitter, it continues to use Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

On Friday, NPR also stopped posting from its main Twitter account because each tweet now carries the “government funded media” label. @NPR has 8.8 million followers on Twitter, where its banner reads “always free and independent.”