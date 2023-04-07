WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — For many tall women, shopping for clothes can be a frustrating and discouraging experience.

Finding clothes that fit well can be a struggle, and it's not uncommon for tall women to leave stores empty-handed. But one team is solving this problem with a unique shopping experience.

The two friends, standing at 6’4" and 6’0" respectively, realized they had struggled their entire lives to find clothing that actually fit their bodies, and they wanted to change that. Their first pop-up shop in West Hollywood offered a range of clothing options for tall women, from evening gowns to yoga pants and swimsuits.

Tall Size’s mission is to provide a shopping experience that boosts self-esteem and helps tall women feel confident in their bodies.

For Chantelle Anderson, a 6'6" WNBA alum, shopping has always been a challenge. But at Tall Size, she felt like a kid in a candy store.

"I walked in, and it was like a tall girl Disneyland for shopping. I was so excited," she said.

TV personality Jackie Jing, who also struggles with finding clothes that fit well, was equally thrilled with the shopping experience.

"It's really nice," she said. "I've seen evening gowns, and then I see denim over there and then yoga pants and swimsuits. So I'm just really excited."

The struggle to find clothes that fit well can have a negative impact on self-esteem, according to co-founder Nicole Murphy.

"When you can't find clothing that fits your body and makes you feel good, it has ripple effects on your confidence, the way you carry yourself, the way you feel in your body," she said.

But with Tall Size's dedication to providing an inclusive shopping experience for tall women, the struggle may become a thing of the past.

The West Hollywood pop-up is just the beginning. The brand plans to open more stores across the country to further inclusivity in fashion.

"As a tall girl, it means a lot that other tall women took the initiative to create something like this," Anderson said.

And for tall women everywhere, it means a lot to finally have a place to shop.