ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Remote workers are being offered up to $10,000 to relocate to the city of Rochester through its new initiative Greater ROC Remote. The program also aims to promote economic growth in the region.

"Our incentive is $10,000, whether you rent or buy in any of our nine-county regions. So it's also not just a Rochester-based program, but a Greater Rochester regional program," said program manager Melanie Dellapietra.

The program started in April 2022 and to date has received more than 2,500 applications from people interested in moving to the area. Greater ROC Remote aims to recruit people with various tech backgrounds and those who work in health care and education, among other fields.

According to Dellapietra, it was modeled after the first program of its kind in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is privately funded.

One successful applicant is 26-year-old Logan Madrid. He moved to Rochester from Virginia in November 2022 after hearing about the program from a family friend. Madrid works as a remote customer service representative and enjoys the job flexibility that comes with it.

"It allows me to have more options for where I want to live, which is great. I don’t have to be in the office every day," he said.

For Madrid, it wasn't just the job flexibility that attracted him to Rochester. He is a lover of music and plays the cello at the Eastman School of Music and the University of Rochester weekly. He has been trying to keep his skills sharp by practicing in his free time.

He finds the city to be walkable and he enjoys the convenience of being able to walk to his cello lessons at the Eastman Community Music School. Madrid also loves the friendly and easy-going vibe of the people in Rochester.

The Greater ROC Remote program offers financial assistance so remote workers can take advantage of the lower cost of living in Rochester, explore the city's rich history and enjoy its diverse food options.

If you are interested in learning more about the Greater ROC Remote program and applying, click here.