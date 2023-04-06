Anheuser-Busch is feeling the heat from some conservatives over its partnership with a transgender social media influencer.

Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram last weekend in which she said Bud Light sent her a can with her face printed on it to commemorate her 365 days of womanhood. Mulvaney promoted a Bud Light contest and tagged the post #budlightpartner.

The post was quickly criticized by conservatives, including some celebrities, who suggested they have boycotted Bud Light and the company that produces the beer, Anheuser-Busch.

Two days after Mulvaney published her video, singer-rapper Kid Rock posted his own on Instagram in which he fired a semi-automatic rifle at a table of Bud Light.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," he said in the video. "Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible. F*** Bud Light. F*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro reacted with disgust in an Instagram video of his own. Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff tweeted: “Talk about not knowing your target market. My God how dumb you have to be @budlight?” And other lesser-known people posted disapproving messages and videos to social media, including one user who bought a case of Bud Light only to toss it in a trash can.

Two country music stars joined in the criticism Wednesday.

Travis Tritt tweeted that he “will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” adding, “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

And John Rich, of the duo Big & Rich, asked his Twitter followers which beer his Nashville, Tennessee, bar should replace Bud Light with.

Anheuser-Busch, meanwhile, is standing by its partnership with Mulvaney.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” a spokesperson for the brewer said in a statement to Spectrum News. “From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

An email sent to Mulvaney’s website seeking comment was not immediately answered Thursday, but the TikTok star appeared to respond to the firestorm in a video Wednesday.

“I haven't been making as many videos,” she said. “There's been a lot going on. And I was feeling a little down today, but I was walking on the sidewalk in New York and this garbage truck drives by me and the garbage man leans out of the truck and goes, ‘Hello, Dylan’ I went, ‘Hello!’

“It was the most unexpected person, and it gave me the courage to keep going. And I love ya, and if you're that man that's watching this right now, you really made my day, and I especially love you.”

Mulvaney is a comedian and musical theater actor whose credits include “Book of Mormon” and “Spring Awakening.” She soared to fame last year on TikTok – she now has 10.8 million followers -- by chronicling her gender transition.

In October, Mulvaney interviewed President Joe Biden at the White House, in which she asked if states should have a right to ban gender-affirming care. (He said no.) That appearance also led to Mulvaney being criticized by people that included Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Caitlyn Jenner, who also is a trans woman.

Mulvaney discussed the vitriol she receives online during an appearance last month on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I still read the comments,” Mulvaney said. “But there is so much hatred directed at the trans community right now, it’s everywhere. And I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects, and really intricate moments of a transition, and [I] try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster, I’m not somebody that is trying to do anything but be myself and be happy."