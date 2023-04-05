SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — San Juan Capistrano is known for having one of California's oldest missions, the swallows' annual migration and its historic downtown.

But soon, it'll have a new tourist destination: the River Street Marketplace.

What You Need To Know Retail real estate developer Almquist is developing a 60,000-square-foot outdoor dining and retail project in San Juan Capistrano



The River Street Marketplace has signed 22 tenants



The project broke ground in January 2022 and is slated to open later this year



Almquist's team has previously developed Rodeo 39 in Stanton and Uptown Commons in Long Beach

Retail real estate developer Almquist, formerly Frontier Real Estate Investments, is developing a 60,000-square-foot outdoor retail and dining destination in the Los Rios District, the oldest neighborhood in the state.

The development, on the site of a former Japanese-owned nursery, broke ground in January 2022 and is slated to open sometime this year, said Dan Almquist, CEO and founder of Almquist, to Spectrum News.

"We're giving people another reason to go and spend time in San Juan Capistrano, and we wanted to create a space that feels good and different," said Almquist, adding that the development may open in the fall.

Almquist and his team were behind the successful Rodeo 39 Public Market, which has helped bring to life a once-dilapidated area of Stanton. They've also built Uptown Commons in Long Beach and New Haven Marketplace in Ontario.

Unlike Rodeo 39, a single building housing different food and retail tenants, the River Street Marketplace will be an outdoor canvass featuring farm-inspired architecture, with six smaller buildings designed around a central green area.

Almquist said the project would feature modern dining concepts, curated retail, local art, a butcher, and a full bar and brewery. There will be communal tables for outdoor dining.

So far, Almquist has signed 22 tenants, including Mendocino Farms, Shootz Hawaiian, Ubuntu Cafe and the first McConnell's Ice Cream in Orange County.

"There's going to be something for everybody," said Almquist. "We wanted to bring in unique operators — locally, regional and national best-in-class stores. We're bringing great restaurants, coffee shops and places to grab a beer or food. We want families to come here and spend time."

Almquist said the retail industry is changing tremendously, especially after the coronavirus pandemic. People have gotten used to shopping from home and having things delivered to them.

He said creating a space that feels good and different is essential.

"Retail is continuing to be redefined," he said. "People are willing to spend money. They are seeking out these unique food offerings, retail and environment, so we have to create a space that gives people a reason to go and spend time and feels good and different."