MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Many small businesses were devastated during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those who survived are now dealing with new challenges, including inflation and hiring and retaining workers.

Nadia Haddad, CEO of family-owned Freeway Towing in Monterey Park, says she’s looking to hire 20 employees to add to her workforce of 50 drivers — but it’s been a struggle.

“Who we are hiring and the strict regulations around our employees is attractive to big business, so they recruit them very aggressively and vigorously and, for the most part, out-compete me when it comes to benefits,” she said.

According to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs, 59% of small businesses are hiring for full- and part-time employees, and 82% of those hiring are finding it hard to recruit candidates.

But there are things small business owners can do because they’re more nimble than big companies, according to Jessica Taylor, who directs Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses training program for entrepreneurs that helps them grow their companies, network with lawmakers and secure loans from community banks.

“They’re able to think of ways to better care to the needs of their employees and be flexible, whether it’s kind of allowing more remote work or supporting employees with kids from a childcare perspective,” she said. “So they are really thinking outside the box around how to meet their employees where they are and incentivize them in various ways.”

Taylor says small businesses can also lean into partnerships with local community colleges as they search for qualified employees.