EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — It's been said that food has the power to connect people and create lasting memories.

Throughout the three seasons of Netflix's reality show "Bling Empire," viewers have followed star and entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li's self-discovery journey that led to exploring the importance of mother-daughter relationships. And now, Li has announced the launch of her first food product line, Hot Jiang, featuring family recipes that have been passed down through generations.

What You Need To Know "Bling Empire," a reality series that ran on Netflix for three seasons, has been described as a "real-life 'Crazy Rich Asians'" Kelly Mi Li, a self-made entrepreneur and film producer born in China, is featured on the show Li recently launched a hot sauce brand as a way to reconnect with her mom, who is a talented chef She recently opened up to Spectrum News about her Hot Jiang products that are now available to purchase online

Li says she grew up with a real love for spice, but no matter where she is in the world, she always craves her mom's cooking. Immigrating from China to the U.S. at a young age, Kelly was raised by a single mother and says she struggled with a sense of identity and pressure to achieve success.

"Growing up in Asian culture, we really don't talk about our emotions," she said. "We don't really share too much like everything. We know we love each other, and we know that we want to sacrifice for each other as a family. But we never really say, 'Hey, I'm proud of you.'"

While rebuilding their relationship on a more open and communicative ground, Li's mom decided to teach her how to cook her favorite childhood dishes. Li says it was through this process that she realized her mom prepares each dish with a secret family hot sauce recipe — which Li is now marketing in the U.S.

"It’s my little selfish way of wanting to do this business with her because I want to find a common ground with her and kind of build our relationship, because I'm a single child," Li said. "Because I was born in China, there was a single-child policy."

Li also dished on what it means to be inspiring other business owners out there, particularly immigrants who also reside in Southern California.

"I've always been very supportive of women entrepreneurs, as well as individual businesses that help women entrepreneurs," she said. "That's all we have to do, just help each other and lift each other up."

Some of Li's inspiration comes from her starring appearance on "Bling Empire," where Li has been open about her family and success with therapy.

"It's been such a learning process since season one," she said regarding her producing role with the series. "With a scripted project, there's a beginning, middle and end. And you typically know where the scene is going to take you, where with unscripted, you just have to stay present and you just never know what's going to happen. And you just got to go with it, you know?"

And now, there is her new hot sauce line for Li to focus on — in addition to her recently becoming a mother herself. On top of being vegan, keto-friendly and good for your heart, Hot Jiang sauce pairs with any dish you can imagine, Li noted. There are three spice levels: mild, OG and extra spicy.

Hot Jiang products are now available to order here.