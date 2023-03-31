LOS ANGELES — Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or Cherry Garcia? Whatever the flavor of ice cream, you can have a scoop for free Monday, as long as it’s at a Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop.

As part of the ice cream maker’s annual Free Cone Day, visitors can receive a regular-sized scoop in either a sugar cone or a cup without paying a dime. Even better: There’s no limit to how many free cones a single person can receive. You can get back in line as many times as you’d like, the company said.

The annual Free Cone Day began in 1979, one year after co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the event to celebrate their company’s unexpected success in a state as cold as Vermont. Now a global operation with locations in 33 countries, the company has held the event every year since, except during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the return of Free Cone Day after a three-year hiatus.

In 2019, Ben & Jerry’s handed out more than a million cones. A spokesperson said the company is hoping to break that record this year.

Not all Scoop Shops participate, so be sure to check out the Ben & Jerry’s store locater. Participating shops in the Los Angeles area include Venice Beach, Sherman Oaks, Burbank, Hollywood & Highland and Howard Hughes. Most shops open at noon and will hand out free scoops until their 8 p.m. closing times.