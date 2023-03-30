WEBSTER, N.Y. — One of the unfortunate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the closure of many small businesses.

Hegedorn's Market, a family-owned store that has been a staple in Webster since the 1950s, is the latest casualty of the pandemic. It will close in June.

Despite the challenges brought on by COVID, Hegedorn's Market continued to serve the community as they have done for generations. They were committed to local farmers and suppliers, offered high-quality products at affordable prices and created a family environment for shoppers. However, the economic impact of the pandemic became too much for the market to bear.

"The last year, a year and a half, that has been pretty difficult. A lot of increasing overhead costs that we've had to deal with. That's been a struggle, and it's just fierce competition in this business," said John Gonzalez, the store manager.

The loss of Hegedorn's Market will be felt for a while by the community. Lance Seeber, a longtime customer, expressed his sadness about the closure.

"I have been shopping here since I was born," Seeber said. "My parents shopped here before that. This is going to be a huge loss for the community. I hope people find another place to shop that is just like this hometown, small-town atmosphere rather than the big stores that seem to be popping up all over the place."

Gonzalez expressed his gratitude to the people who have been supporting the store all these years. He was surprised at how thankful everyone was and how appreciative they were for their opportunities at the market.

Those who shopped at Hegedorn's say this is a reminder to support local businesses, adding they are the backbone of the local economy.