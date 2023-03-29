LOS ANGELES — A streetwear fashion brand is on a mission to help animals one hoodie at a time.

Don’t Eat the Homies was started by a vegan who says she wanted to do something more than changing her diet to help raise awareness about animal rights.

Jordyn Weekly started with a hoodie, creating it using clip art of animal silhouettes and put the words, “Don’t Eat the Homies” on it. She wore it around town in 2018 and people started asking where they could get one.

She then started an Instagram page and online store, and has just opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Woodland Hills. Ten percent of all sales are donated to organizations fighting for animal rights and animal sanctuaries.