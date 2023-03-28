For Michelle Clark, cutting into heavy concrete is part of her apprenticeship program at Laborer's International Union of North American, Local 621 in Olean.

Local 621 does Department of Transportation work, heavy highways, bridges and blacktop, as well as other building projects.

What You Need To Know Local 621 in Olean kicks off recruitment campaign, one of many across NYS



Members in Olean do Department of Transportation highway work



The campaign ends August 31

"You get extensive training, be it in the classroom and on-the-job training. It's important to me. I love this," said Michelle Clark, Friendship resident.

At 36, Michelle left her job in banking to try her hand at something that would allow her to work outdoors.

"I was looking for a complete career change. I felt sitting behind a desk all day, you know, was not where I wanted to be," said Michelle.

Now in her third year, the program offers Michelle a mix of classroom and on-the-job training.

She says one of her bigger roadblocks early on was overcoming the mindset of an older workforce of mainly men.

"But I feel like that's becoming less and less. I feel like it's definitely becoming easier for women in the workforce because it's more widely accepted now," said Michelle.

Long-time business manager Ed Giardini says last year the union enrolled 18 apprentices, and is now in the midst of this year's recruitment campaign, offering members a pension, health insurance, profit sharing, training and education.

"It's just good for the family and it keeps the families in their communities," said Ed Giardini, business manager for Local 621 Laborers.

He says recruitment efforts like his and others across the state help fill a need for more tradespeople to meet the demand of an increasing number of projects on the horizon.

"It is very rewarding. Just to get the young generation involved, even the older generation. Just to get into the trades. It gives them an education without debt. They get paid for it. And it doesn't cost them like going to college," said Ed.

Ed says despite the gender and age gap among the members, once they're in, they become a close-knit family.

"And the brothers and sisters take care of each other on the jobs and off the jobs," said Ed.

Michelle, who with a year left in her apprenticeship, says she's learned so much and encourages others to sign up.

"They definitely look out for you, help keep you employed, make sure that you're safe within your job. My goal at the end of this is to you know just become part of this family. It's a wonderful experience," said Michelle.

Recruitment ends on August 31.

Apprentice applicants must meet a long list of eligibility requirements, including being at least 18 years old with a high school or equivalency diploma.