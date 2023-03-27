Two dozen workers formerly employed at the Augusta Chipotle Mexican Grill will share $240,000 in settlement funds following an agreement with corporate owners who closed the restaurant while they were forming a labor union.

And while the Augusta store will not reopen, the agreement gives the workers preference when positions open up in other Maine locations.

“I am personally thrilled we are going to get back out into the field,” Brandi McNease, a former employee and lead union organizer, said during a Monday press conference outside the shuttered restaurant. “We worked in the restaurant because we liked to do it.”

The employees will receive between $5,800 and $21,000 depending on hours worked, pay rate and how long they had been working at the store before it closed in July 2022.

“This is the amount Chipotle would have spent on labor had they not closed down the store and a small amount of forward pay,” McNease said as several other former employees held a union banner behind her.

Laurie Schalow, a Chipotle spokesperson, said in a statement that the company did nothing wrong, but agreed to the settlement “because the time, energy and cost to litigate would have far outweighed the settlement agreement.”

She also promoted Chipotle as a good employer, emphasizing benefits such as tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses and opportunities for advancement.

“We respect our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act and we are committed to ensuring a fair and just work environment that provides opportunities for all,” she said.

The agreement also requires Chipotle to post a notice in about 40 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts that it will not “close stores or discriminate on the basis of union support,” according to the Maine AFL-CIO, the union organizers.

Last summer, the Augusta workers were the first Chipotle employees in the nation to file for union recognition to bargain for safer working conditions, better staffing and a seat at the bargaining table, according to the AFL-CIO.

Since then, Chipotle workers in Lansing, Michigan voted to form a union and workers in Lawrence, Kansas are reportedly attempting to organize.

“While we did not force Chipotle to reopen the store, we won substantial gains for workers,” Jeffrey Neil Young, an attorney with Solidarity Law in Cumberland, said in a statement. “Not all workers have secured work elsewhere and offering them preferential rehiring rights as well as substantial back pay helps remedy Chipotle’s blatant union-busting.”