It’s been one of the most popular breweries in Central New York for close to three decades: Middle Ages Brewing Company is opening a new 6,500 square foot "Beer Hall" above its current taproom on Wilkinson Street.

The new hall opens with an open house this weekend and two sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday night.

Co-owner Isaac Rubenstein said the new venue includes a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for big concerts, weddings, and other private events. He said over the years, there have been plenty of inquiries from customers.

"We constantly have people reaching out for private events, weddings, corporate events. Baby showers, you name it,” Rubenstein said. “And we just didn't have the space. So we had this opportunity to take over this space and turn it into the beautiful Beer Hall that you see and it's going to be awesome.”

Middle Ages also recently got its farm brewery license, which allows it to serve other New York beverages including beer, wine and liquor.

The Middle Ages Open House will take place Friday and Saturday at the brewery from 1-4 p.m. It’s located at 120 Wilkinson Street in Syracuse.