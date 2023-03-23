The local Starbucks workers who led the national effort to unionize the coffee chain have been part of a nationwide strike.

Workers at the store on Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in the Buffalo area stood with employees from coast to coast on the picket line, demanding better wages, more consistent scheduling, safer workplaces and more protections when unionizing.

"Starbucks calls us partners and that's exactly what we're doing," said Sam Amato, a former employee of 13 years. "We're banding together, we're being partners and we're demanding the company treat us with respect and listen to us. They say they listen to us, they say they want to hear us and there's thousands of us banding together demanding that they listen."

This strike came just one day after CEO Howard Schultz stepped down early and on the heels of Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.