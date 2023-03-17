Just blocks away from the MVP Arena, Excelsior Pub owner Jason Bowers is ready for the influx of visitors in town for the NCAA tournament, well as prepared as one can be for the biggest sporting events the city has seen in a while.

"This parking garage is going to be filled with people," Bowers said. "We are in ground zero. This is going to be insane."

Officials expect 15,000 visitors for the tournament, the same weekend as St. Patrick's Day.

Bowers plans to have extra staff members on, with extended hours, special menus and plenty of libations. He says the last time his coolers were this full was 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic put life and basketball on hold. Albany was set to host early-round games in the NCAA tournament, which was canceled.

"All of these plans that we've been getting ready for to host this event, those were all in place in 2020 and so we had shuttle parking, we had all those things ready,” said MVP Arena General Manager Bob Belber. “And unfortunately, COVID hit [and] the entire industry shut down. And so thankfully, NCAA gave us the event back and it's here in 2023, and we're able to still showcase Albany as a wonderful destination to host NCAA basketball."

Belber credits the recent venue renovation for securing big events like this. It's been 20 years since Albany hosted tournament games, and local leaders want visitors to have an experience worth a return.

"You got this captured audience and you're going to have roughly about $3.5 million direct funding, overall $5.5 million with everything included, and this really affects like 1,900 jobs through the NCAA, indirect and direct, the people working here and the people that are on the ground," said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Bowers said his establishment – which will have live music, gaming tournaments and snow building competitions – will have a hometown feel for college basketball fans.

"And hopefully everybody that does come in here from out of town does feel right at home,” Bowers said.