LOS ANGELES — Mother and daughter, Fionna Wright and Madison Martin, created a line of affirmation cards designed to help children of color build self-esteem and mindfulness.

They geared the Mindful Littles affirmation cards toward kids and feature a range of skin tones and types of people, providing a representation that was lacking in the market.

The idea for the cards came about after Wright’s daughter suffered emotional trauma from a book they read in school when she was just 3 years old.

Using affirmations to empower her daughter, Wright then included her by developing a product that would help underrepresented communities, while also reminding children of their own beauty and brilliance.

The affirmation cards have been a success, with Madison hoping to inspire other children to believe in themselves and be powerful, strong and brave.

The cards can be found in the Uplift Us Marketplace in the Westfield Culver City Mall or at www.fionnawrites.com.