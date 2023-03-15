A grand opening date has been set for the Whole Foods store in Brighton.

After five years and 23 lawsuits, the store will open on April 12 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., according to the company.

The 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2740 Monroe Avenue, just down the road from Pittsford Wegmans. Whole Foods says the store will feature more than 500 local items from Western and Central New York.

Construction on the store began in April 2021 following a ruling in New York State Supreme Court, which allowed the work to move forward. The project faced opposition from neighborhood groups, and lawsuits were filed over the state's open meetings law and the local zoning law.

The last of the lawsuits against the developers was dismissed last week. However, even with the verdict decided, the case still has room to go into the court of appeals.