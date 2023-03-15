CARSON, Calif. — Toyota of Carson, one of Southern California’s largest Toyota dealerships, is under new ownership.

What You Need To Know The Dave Cantin Group, an automotive industry financial advisory services company, brokered the deal



Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has acquired Toyota of Carson and rebranded it as Fletcher Jones Toyota of Carson



The acquisition marks the 16th dealership for the Fletcher Jones Automotive Group



Toyota of Carson had been serving the Carson area for nearly 50 years

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group has acquired the car dealership at 1333 E. 223rd St. in Carson and rebranded it as Fletcher Jones Toyota of Carson.

The Dave Cantin Group, an automotive industry financial advisory services company, brokered the deal. Officials did not disclose to Spectrum News the terms and closing price of the acquisition.

Dave Cantin Group officials did not return a Spectrum News message for comment.

Fletcher Jones Automotive Group chief operating officer Fletcher Jones III said he's excited to add Toyota of Carson staff to the Fletcher Jones Automotive Group family.

"We will continue to offer the same great service their customers have enjoyed for many years, plus offer an entirely new suite of benefits as part of being a member of the Fletcher Jones Automotive Group of stores," Jones III said in a news release.

The acquisition of Toyota of Carson is the 16th car dealership for the Fletcher Jones Automotive Group. The group has dealerships across California, Nevada, Illinois and Hawaii.

Toyota of Carson has been in operation for nearly 50 years.

"We look forward to passing the baton to the Fletcher Jones organization to continue our legacy with Carson Toyota," said Dan Pennington, co-owner of Toyota of Carson, in a news release. "We are confident they will excel with customers and employees as they bring the Carson Toyota family under their wing."

Fletcher Jones Sr. launched his first store in downtown Los Angeles 77 years ago, and the business has grown to become one of the largest car dealerships in the country.