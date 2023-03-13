The Maine Lobstermen’s Association and others filed suit Monday against a California-based foundation that accused the industry of contributing to the deaths of endangered right whales.

The federal lawsuit says the Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation made false statements and misled consumers by giving Maine lobster a rating that directed consumers to avoid buying it.

“This is a significant lawsuit that will help eradicate the damage done by folks who have no clue about the care taken by lobstermen to protect the ecosystem and the ocean,” John Petersdorf, CEO of Bean Maine Lobster, said in a press release. “Lobstermen are very responsible stewards of the ocean. We cannot sit back and let lies to the contrary prevail.”

The suit is in response to a September decision by the aquarium’s Seafood Watch program to give Maine lobster a “red” rating, which alleged that the gear used by lobstermen endangers right whales.

There are only about 340 right whales left and the company states on its website that “entanglement in gear using vertical lines is the leading cause of injury and death to these whales.”

Yet lobstermen say no whale deaths have ever been attributed to Maine lobster gear and that the last documented entanglement was nearly 20 years ago.

The aquarium did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Spectrum News.

Following the Seafood Watch designation, some businesses said they would phase out sales of Maine lobster — including Whole Foods — until the rating is revised.

In a press release, the lobstermen’s association said it has taken active steps to conserve the whales, including removing 30,000 miles of rope from the ocean and using weaker ropes that break more easily should an animal become entangled.

“Lobstermen have been under constant assault for the past several years,” Patrice McCarron, policy director for the association said. “Yet the science is clear — right whales are not dying in Maine lobster gear.”