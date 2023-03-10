GENEVA, N.Y. — Finding and keeping talent in the workplace is costing more than ever before.

When it comes to childcare, finding the right people is a careful process.

Incentives are needed for childcare providers to stay whole in an industry where more centers must turn families away because they can't find enough help.

“Well, it's hard to go back to work," said parent Monica Barnard. "Once you have a child and you want to make sure that you are sending them to a place that's safe, and also, homey. Fun for the kids.”

Barnard found such a place at Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center.

“You want to be comfortable leaving them here," Barnard said. "You want to make sure they're welcoming and loving and would kind of take that on as your own child. Everyone here has always made us feel very welcome.”

That’s the goal of day care providers. It's a business with challenges.

Allauna Overstreet-Gibson is the center’s new executive director.

“Keeping the help that we have, one, making sure that the morale is up, making sure that people feel good when they come to work," said Overstreet-Gibson. "And that's what I'm all about is making sure the vibe is good you know.”

And of course being there for families — all day, every day.

“I didn't realize like, how important that was until I actually became a parent myself," Overstreet-Gibson said.

The labor shortage has impacted childcare, recruiting and retaining good help.

“Ontario County is not alone in facing challenges in hiring people for the childcare industry," said Amaris Elliott-Engel, a parent and GLCC board member.

In response, the board at Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center in January decided to raise wages for staff.

“Minimum wage has been increasing," said Elliott-Engel. "So, there was going to be an increase for our staff anyways, but we want it to be above minimum wage - [it] should be more competitive, and that's because we know that people can choose from multiple, multiple opportunities to where they can work in the community.”

Caring for kids is one of the most important jobs. It’s also traditionally been the lowest paid. This center is hoping to change that.

“So it's a balance that you have to have and keeping the morale and keeping the staff happy is a big thing to make them want to work here," said Overstreet-Gibson. "Because it's difficult. It is a tough job.”