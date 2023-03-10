RALEIGH, N.C. — Film production spending in North Carolina totaled more than $258 million last year, the state Commerce Department announced Friday.
Seventy-four projects involving film, television or streaming had production activities in the state in 2022, the agency said in a news release.
North Carolina has offered incentives to support the state’s film industry since 2000.
Series including “George and Tammy” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and movies such as “Boys of Summer” and “Eric LaRue” received state grants in 2022.
“Last year, these projects helped create 16,000 job opportunities, including 3,000 crew and talent positions for our state’s highly skilled production workforce,” Gov. Roy Cooper stated.
Five productions are underway this year, including “A Biltmore Christmas” for the Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” this year, and “Blue Ridge,” a crime drama that will be filming in the Charlotte area.