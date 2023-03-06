LOS ANGELES — While some businesses thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, others suffered due to indoor restrictions.
In an effort to help small businesses in the Reseda area, which is now part of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman's District 4, the LA City Council approved an eighth Jobs and Economic Development Incentive zone.
The new zone will provide qualified businesses in the Reseda Boulevard Corridor, bounded by Vanowen Street to the south and Gault street to the north, with subsidized permit fees, business development, funding for façade improvements and more for the next five years. But businesses need to qualify first.
The Reseda Boulevard Corridor has 107 active businesses, according to the City of Los Angeles Economic & Workforce Development department.