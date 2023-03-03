SEAL BEACH, Calif. — The Kebab Shop is opening its 32nd shop Friday in Seal Beach, right on schedule.

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has been operating since 2007 and has recently been staking out territory in Los Angeles.

The company opened its fifth LA location in December, celebrating it by offering customers free wraps.

Already with a strong presence in Orange County, The Kebab Shop’s Seal Beach location follows through on its strategy to zero in on prime retail locations.

The restaurant has been slinging “European-style doner kebabs” and Mediterranean meals with fries and salad. A cornerstone of the menu is the “San Diego Wrap,” which is filled with slow-roasted chicken or lamb and beef. Healthier options, like a kebab, rice and salad, offer customers a range depending on mood or diet. Other Mediterranean staples include vegetarian falafel and hummus.

The company funds most expansions with profits from the other restaurants and small loans or contributions from investors. It’s eyeing Florida next, with plans to establish several stores there by the end of 2023.

The new restaurant is located at 12430 Seal Beach Blvd.