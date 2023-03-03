Maine’s marine harvesters earned 37% less in 2022 than the prior year, but the figure represents a more typical year than the historic high set in 2021, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said Friday.

The industry earned $574 million, which is down from the all-time high of $907 million in 2021, according to preliminary data from the department. Over the previous 10 years, the average value of all harvested marine resources was about $588 million.

The most valuable fishery is lobster, which brought in more than $388 million, with lobstermen landing 97,556,667 pounds, according to DMR. Per pound prices proved volatile last year, reaching an all-time high of $6.71 but then dropping to $3.97.

Overall, the lobster industry saw a decline of almost $354 million.

“Maine’s lobstermen were facing tremendous uncertainty about their future last year over pending federal whale regulations, compounded by the high costs for bait and fuel,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

The second most valuable fishery is elver, which brought in more than $20 million. Last year, elver value reached $2,131 per pound, a near record high, according to the department.

Other landings include:

Soft shell clams at $16.7 million;

Menhaden at $12 million;

Scallops at $8.7 million.

“The work of our harvesters, dealers and processors to sustain our resources and deliver the world’s best seafood is something for all Mainers to take pride in,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher.