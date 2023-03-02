GENEVA, N.Y. — Less than a year after opening its headquarters in Geneva, RealEats is closing its doors.

The company shared the news on its Facebook page Wednesday with a message saying, "We are very sad to share that RealEats has closed its doors. Thank you for your support over the years!"

According to RealEats, it offered farm-fresh, fully prepared and personalized meals delivered directly to customers. Its 80,000-square-foot production facility opened last June with a nearly $8 million investment from the state pension fund.

A message posted to the company's Facebook page on Thursday says Ontario County Workforce Development has been contacted and former RealEats employees are urged to take advantage of its job placement services.

