LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach customers crushed by natural gas prices in the cold winter months are in store for more relief.

Long Beach Utilities announced Wednesday that rates would again drop as the natural gas market stabilizes and long days invite warmer temperatures.

The city dropped prices in February too, and has issued $7 million in relief to customers.

“The cost of the gas commodity has dropped by 81% since California’s record-breaking highs in January, decreasing by 45% from February to March,” according to a news release issued by the utility.

All residential customers will see a $45 credit on their next bill, according to the release.

The utility has issued $6 million in credits over the past two weeks plus $1 million in onetime-money to at least 6,500 customers. Eligible seniors and others enrolled in the Residential Gas Assistance Credit program will see additional savings in the form of credits ranging from $100 to $200.

“The March Cost of Gas is welcome news for our customers,” Long Beach Utilities General Manager Chris Garner said in the release. “As we come out of this crisis, we are committed to helping our customers recover while working to ensure greater price stability going forward.”