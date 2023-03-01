ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Travelers heading south have a new option when departing from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Spirit Airlines will soon offer a nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The service begins on May 5 and the airline is already booking those flights. Spirit will make the trip four times per week.

“Whether you’re planning the ultimate summer beach vacation for your family or a golf getaway at one of the more than 100 courses in the Golf Capital of the World, Spirit’s new nonstop service gives travelers greater access to Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina coastline,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “We’re grateful for Spirit’s continued growth and investment in the Rochester market, and want to encourage travelers to consider all of the nonstop service the ROC Airport has to offer.”

Spirit is the newest airline to fly out of the Rochester Airport. It began service in October 2022 with daily nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida.

