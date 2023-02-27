ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A long-time Irish pub in Rochester has been put up for sale.

McGinnity's Restaurant is located on West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue.

The owners say the restaurant and party house has been in their family for decades. On social media, they called it an emotional and difficult decision to move on.

The business has been a staple of the Rochester community and a very popular destination on holidays like St. Patrick's Day. The owners have previously said they will serve as much as 1,100 pounds of corned beef for the Irish celebration.

"It just means so much to us. I grew up with it, my kids grew up with it, my grandchildren are growing up with it. It's just our heritage," said owner Birdie McGinnity in 2016.