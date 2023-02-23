New York state Sen. James Skoufis is launching a probe into property tax breaks approved by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency.
Skoufis, who is the chair of the Senate's Investigations and Government Operations Committee, says the probe will look into the subsidy offered for the coming expansion of Mac Bros. -Milmar Foods in Goshen.
He said it will cost the community more than $2.25 million over the 15-year period of that subsidy.
His office will soon request the IDA for information documents about the agreement.
Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the Orange County IDA and are waiting for a response.