WATERLOO, N.Y. — More places where people spend their hard-earned cash are saying no to green and instead embracing contactless payments and digital wallets.

It's not just shoppers getting used to the change. Small business owners are also having to adjust to the transition.

Thanks to new technology, laundromat owner Chuck Hinkel is able to make the experience at his business as convenient, and quick, as possible.

“We like to think that we're kind of a state of the state of an art facility," said Hinkel, owner of Waterloo Laundry Depot. "A lot of people look at laundry like, 'ugh, I've got to go to a laundromat.' But, you know, this is more of a community-type setting where people actually like to come in, talk, laugh and they can go do the laundry in less than an hour.”

Providing the latest washing machine technology costs Hinkel his own time — and money.

“This is the new technology that we had to spend $15,000 on," Hinkel said. "It now has a chip reading option, contactless option and swipe.”

Hinkel had to replace his older transaction systems to keep up with the new contactless upgrade.

“If you come over here to these older readers, this had the contactless and that technology was shut off on us in early December," said Hinkel. "The government mandated that the EMV system be upgraded for vending-type businesses, laundromats, vending machine businesses and stuff. These ones will be replaced with the newer ones that you saw earlier with the color monitors and stuff."

That change had a significant impact on Hinkel's business.

“When this all shut down in early December, we saw our card revenue drop by about 40% because people couldn't use contactless anymore," Hinkel said. "So despite not wanting to spend $15,000, you know, we saw that it was such a big part of the business that we were kind of forced to do that. And $15,000 in my business, it equals out to be almost four months of gross revenue for one store.”

Following the EMV compliance law stipulating all businesses upgrade their point of sale systems to accommodate chip cards, Hinkel feels the limited time to replace this technology has been a financial strain.

“I think a lot of people who make these decisions, while they have good intentions, they don't always think about the repercussions that it might cause to other people," Hinkel said. "And unfortunately, we're a byproduct of this.”

On the positive side, the transition from coins to cashless has helped workers save some time, too.

“That has worked out great," said laundry attendant Victoria Vanhorn. "It saves us time on putting in all the quarters and stuff in and especially when our washing and fold and stuff gets busy. It's just a time saver and it's great, especially for customers too, because they get free washes when they use the card system. So that's been really nice to have as well and they look forward to that.”

Hinkel also sees the positive side for his customers.

"Laundromats are really an essential service for a lot of people," said Hinkel. "A lot of people don't have washers and dryers, so they need to come to the laundromat. So you want to make it nice and affordable and friendly."

The hope is that it will translate to continued success for his business.

“It's not a small business where if it went away, nobody would notice. It's actually something that people use every week," Hinkel said. "And to have it nice and be able to have the reputation that we've built here is not only good for us, but it's good for the community.